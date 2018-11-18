City
Amy Carlberg
Posted an hour ago
good grass toronto

Toronto's original weed cafe is launching new brand and retail store

It seems like everyone’s getting into the weed dispensing game these days, so it only makes sense that eventually one of Toronto’s longest-running pot lounges would throw its hat in the ring.

The Good Grass is opening next weekend at 575 Danforth, “a new and refreshing experience for the contemporary Canadian cannabis user.” 

As they’re still waiting to see if they can get a license to legally sell cannabis products, for now the shop will just sell the kind of paraphernalia already available at Roach-a-Rama/Hot Box Cafe in Kensington, mostly smoking accessories and body care items.

With plans for more locations are in the works, Hot Box fans have a reason to take an extra celebratory toke or two. 

