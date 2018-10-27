City
Staff
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
weather toronto

Wet snow in the forecast for Toronto tonight

City
Staff
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Snow could be coming to Toronto tonight. The latest forecast from Environment Canada suggests we could be getting rain mixed with wet snow over the next several hours.

Temperatures are expected to dip to 1 C with periods of rain switching to wet snow as the evening progresses. 

weather torontoSunday could be more of the same with temperatures a bit warmer but wet snow likely in the morning hours ending around noon.

Accumulation should be minimal so don't plan for tobogganing conditions. We're not expected to get our first major snowfall until sometime next month at the earliest.

Lead photo by

John Tavares

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Future of the King Street Pilot uncertain beyond this year

Wet snow in the forecast for Toronto tonight

The history of Toronto's first apartment building

This is what Toronto looked like in the 1930s

What Eglinton Avenue used to look like in Toronto

Ontario Cannabis Store unboxing videos hit YouTube

Ontario government might replace Canada Post for cannabis deliveries

Toronto airport has strict no removal policy for cannabis disposal bins