Wet snow in the forecast for Toronto tonight

Snow could be coming to Toronto tonight. The latest forecast from Environment Canada suggests we could be getting rain mixed with wet snow over the next several hours.

Temperatures are expected to dip to 1 C with periods of rain switching to wet snow as the evening progresses.

Sunday could be more of the same with temperatures a bit warmer but wet snow likely in the morning hours ending around noon.

Accumulation should be minimal so don't plan for tobogganing conditions. We're not expected to get our first major snowfall until sometime next month at the earliest.