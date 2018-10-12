City
Staff
Posted 8 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
west park healthcare centre

Toronto is getting a new $1.2 billion hospital

City
Staff
Posted 8 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The Humber River Valley is about to be home to a huge new hospital development. 

Currently valued around $1.2 billion, workers broke ground on the West Park Healthcare Centre yesterday morning, kicking off development on the massive project. 

west park healthcare centre

The focus of the new hospital will be on rehabilitation and recovery following long term illness or injury. Render from West Park. 

The new hospital will be six-storeys high, 80 per cent of the beds will be in single-occupancy rooms, and the practices will focus on rehabilitation. 

The hospital's campus will tie in with the natural surroundings, and it will have outdoor recreation and therapy space, trails, gardens, terraces, and more. west park healthcare centre

Each floor will feature an outdoor terrace with green space and seating areas. Render from West Park.

Apparently, the focus here is on helping patients recover and "get their lives back," as opposed to the feelings of isolation and medical atmospheres that exist in many hospitals and healthcare settings. 

west park healthcare centre torontoThe new hospital is set to open around 2024.

west park healthcare centre toronto

Lead photo by

West Park Healthcare Centre

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Win a TIFF boombox prize pack

What to know about the Ontario cannabis store and buying weed online

Toronto is getting a new $1.2 billion hospital

21 attractions in downtown Toronto that are a must visit

U of T ranked the top university in Canada

Mouse spotted inside patty store at TTC subway station

This might be the most exciting new candidate for Toronto mayor

This is what Toronto looked like in the 1940s