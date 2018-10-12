Toronto is getting a new $1.2 billion hospital

The Humber River Valley is about to be home to a huge new hospital development.

Currently valued around $1.2 billion, workers broke ground on the West Park Healthcare Centre yesterday morning, kicking off development on the massive project.

The new hospital will be six-storeys high, 80 per cent of the beds will be in single-occupancy rooms, and the practices will focus on rehabilitation.

The hospital's campus will tie in with the natural surroundings, and it will have outdoor recreation and therapy space, trails, gardens, terraces, and more.

Apparently, the focus here is on helping patients recover and "get their lives back," as opposed to the feelings of isolation and medical atmospheres that exist in many hospitals and healthcare settings.

The new hospital is set to open around 2024.