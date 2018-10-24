City
Lisa Power
Posted 9 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
muffy toronto

Toronto family reunited with Muffy the stolen dog

City
Lisa Power
Posted 9 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Every pet owners worst nightmare came true for a family in Toronto after their sweet baby angel was stolen from their home earlier this month.

Muffy the dog and her family were victims of a break-and-enter when their house in Etobicoke was robbed and thieves made off with the precious pup.

Owner Ana Valenzuela distributed flyers around her neighborhood and launched a Facebook page while the police issued a press release looking for any information related to little Muffy.

muffy dog toronto

The poster for Muffy. Image courtesy of the Toronto Police.

The tiny Yorkshire terrier resurfaced on social media three weeks later and police were able to track down and nab the suspects through the posting.

Muffy has since been reunited with her family who say that despite losing weight, she's otherwise okay but "still a little scared."

Lead photo by

Toronto Police

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Pearson Airport in Toronto adds cannabis disposal bins

Toronto taking baby steps to add more affordable housing

Canada Post is on strike in Toronto again today

TTC subway stations closing for construction work this weekend

Toronto family reunited with Muffy the stolen dog

Ontario government pulls funding for new Ryerson campus in Brampton

Vote for your favourites in 15 new best of categories

Ontario freezing minimum wage for almost three years