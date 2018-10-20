Ontario government amazed by huge demand for cannabis

In news that shouldn't surprise anyone, people in Ontario are loving legal weed.

The Ontario Cannabis Store (OCS) has announced that the response to their online weed shop has been "remarkable".

According to the provincially-run website, the OCS received 12,000 orders of cannabis within its first hour of launching.

Within the first 24 hours, the website received a total of 100,000 orders, and 1.3 million unique visits.

“It’s way beyond what we anticipated and we appreciate customers’ patience as this exciting new business gets off the ground,” said OCS president Patrick Ford.

The OCS says some customers received their cannabis orders as early as the day after legalization, but high demand has made wait-times of up to five days more likely than deliveries within three days, as originally suggested.

Luckily for Ontario, no major OCS site crashes has been reported so far, unlike its counterparts in Albert and Manitoba.

But overall shortages of actual cannabis have been reported nationwide—something that advocates had been predicting months before legalization.

Though they're receiving new shipments several times a week, the OCS says they're trying to replenish sold-out products with additional supply from federally licensed producers.