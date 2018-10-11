Mouse spotted inside patty store at TTC subway station

Toronto is known for its great food and countless places to find it, even in subway stations on the go.

However, one of these underground snack spots may not be the best choice right now.

A video posted to Instagram this week shows a mouse chowing down on some patties in Kennedy Station.

The spot in question is the Gateway Newstand located inside the station, which coincidentally had a DineSafe infraction this week for "Failure to protect against harbouring of pests."

This isn't the first time rodents have been found in Toronto restaurants and posted online (not even the first this year, or the first at a subway station in Scarborough), and it will definitely not be the last.

If you're hungry for a snack as you rush to catch your train, perhaps consider something pre-packaged, or check out the DineSafe website if you're really unsure.