Eat & Drink
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 10 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Mandarin restaurant Toronto

Dead mouse found on seat at Mandarin restaurant in Toronto

Eat & Drink
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 10 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The human population has mixed feelings when it comes to mice: some of us are terrified, some of us think they're cute (hi), and some of us use them as free labour to design and construct ball gowns.

One thing almost everyone can agree on, however, is that rodents have no place at the dinner table — least of all dead ones.

Photos posted to Facebook this week by a recent customer at the Mandarin Restaurant on Yonge proves this in spades, as evidenced by hundreds of grossed out reactions.

Lauren DP Ferreira wrote on Sunday that her Mother's Day dinner at the all-you-can-eat Chinese Canadian restaurant chain was "RUINED by actual MOUSE at our table!"

"I understand that restaurants have rodent problems, although they usually aren't out in the open like this one," she wrote, sharing two photos of the mouse. "However the problem I have is with how this was handled."

Ferreira says that nobody at the restaurant apologized to her family or even acknowledged the mouse.

"They just rushed around to grab it (I think it was dead) and hide it before other diners saw," she said. "Mandarin wanted to ensure no one would notice the mouse so I figured I'd post it here."

Burn!

They may have "brushed it under the carpet" on May 13, by Ferreira's account, but the Mandarin is definitely addressing the mouse on Facebook today as photos of it go viral.

"We sincerely apologize for the experience you and your Mom had at our Location. We are taking this matter very seriously and are currently investigating this with the Location," wrote the restaurant in a comment thread on Tuesday after someone shared Ferreira's post.

"We would like to speak with you and gain more details as part of our continuing investigation," it continued.

"Please send us a private message with your contact information and a member of our team will be in touch promptly... Lauren, we sincerely apologize again for this experience."

Something tells me she'll be getting at least a few comped meals — if she can ever stomach eating at the same place again.

Lead photo by

Lauren DP Ferreira

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Outdoor market coming back to Union Station this summer

Dead mouse found on seat at Mandarin restaurant in Toronto

Thieves stealing laptop from Toronto bar caught on video

This Week on DineSafe: Lab Sense, Pizza Hut, Hibachi, Papa John's, Hero Certified Burgers

The top 5 cake decorating classes in Toronto

The top 30 vegetarian restaurants in Toronto by neighbourhood

Toronto's controversial waterfront restaurant is closing

The top 5 juice cleanse options in Toronto