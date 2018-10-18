A huge winter festival is coming back to Ontario Place

Winter is gearing up, and with it comes many winter festivals to celebrate the season.

One of the biggest and best is returning this year: Winter at Ontario Place.

This festival is massive, and lasts for several months, bringing with it a huge lights exhibit, a gigantic winter wonderland, skating rinks, bonfires, special movie screenings, and an illuminated island.

The winter programming at Ontario Place starts November 23, and lasts until March 17 of next year. And, from November 29 to December 30, the Aurora Winter Festival will be a main attraction, taking over the East Island.

Most notably, however, is the Winter Lights Exhibition.

The installations will feature 18 total exhibits of light, from various Ontario artists. The theme this year is "Disruptive Engagement," which will make the viewer contemplate light and its use in a wintery context.

The Cinesphere, recently revived from the grave, will also be playing a big role, with special screenings of classic movies throughout the duration of the event.

First up is Back to the Future, which has actually started now and will continue until the end of the month before switching to another classic.

Ontario Place's winter festivities will also include a skating rink, bonfires, and of course, the illuminated trails of fairy lights that imbue the entire area in a colourful glow.