Massive lights festival coming back to Ontario Place

In the cold darkness of winter, a light will emerge. Several, actually, as The Winter Light Exhibition is coming back as part of Ontario Place's winter programming.

Like last year, The West Island will be transformed into a winter wonderland with installations of different shapes and sizes meant to capture the harsh and unforgiving nature of winter using light as the central medium.

It's all part of the newly revamped Ontario Place that includes additional winter festival programming on from December to March.

This year, local artists will be encouraged to "explore and combine unconventional materials and methods that respond to light in different ways" according to event organizers.

The theme this year will be "Disruptive Engagement" meant to mimic the province's "wintry landscape of brisk wind, ice and extreme temperatures."