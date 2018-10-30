Downtown Toronto could get a stunning new planetarium

More than 20 years after the closure of the beloved McLaughlin Planetarium, aspiring astronomers in Toronto will now have a new destination for their dazzling shows.

The University of Toronto is proposing a new planetarium to be built on its campus, and they want it to be a renowned architectural landmark.

The publicly-accessible dome will seat 200 people, feature state-of-the-art digital technology, and stand out as a fascinatingly beautiful building in the heart of U of T's campus.

Members of the university's astronomy department say the new planetarium will offer a glimpse into the cosmos currently unavailable to people who live in large, light-polluted cities like Toronto.

Developers hope that the new building will find a home at 50 St. George Street, but nothing is cemented yet. The department is still in very early planning stages, and hope to have designs proposed by 2020.

There's no word yet on whether we'll see the return of laser rock shows, though.