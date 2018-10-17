Naked man who swam at Ripley's Aquarium in Toronto has been arrested

Remember a few days ago when a naked guy jumped into a tank full of sharks at Ripley's Aquarium?

Well, that guy has been arrested. The suspect police believe is the man who also assaulted someone at Medieval Times, David Weaver, was caught in Thunder Bay by provincial police.

Weaver was charged with assault for hitting someone outside Exhibition Place, presumably unprovoked. Shortly after, he headed over to Ripley's and took a dangerous dive, seemingly just for kicks.

Arrangements have been made to bring him back to Toronto to stand trial. Hopefully he keeps his clothes on this time.