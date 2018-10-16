What to know about the naked guy who swam at Ripley's Aquarium

Remember that naked man who jumped into a tank full of sharks this weekend? Well, police want to find him, and they might know who he is.

David Weaver of Nelson B.C. is wanted by Toronto Police, but surprisingly, not primarily because of his aquarium skinny-dip.

Police believe an assault at Exhibition Place was committed by the same person as the viral swimming sensation.

Weaver allegedly assaulted another man in an unprovoked, random attack outside of Medieval Times. Apparently, after that, he headed to Ripley's for his late-night dip.

1015 21:14 Man Wntd In An Asslt Cause Bodily Harm/mschf Invst, Danie..., 37, Phot Rlsd https://t.co/JZavZfwBC9 — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) October 16, 2018

Police say Weaver is five feet, 10 inches tall, weighs about 220 pounds, has a shaved head, goatee, and is missing a few teeth. They are asking for any information.

Supposedly, the dive into the shark tank may have been premeditated. The venue was hosting its Friday Night Jazz event, where the man bought a ticket, stripped down, and immediately dove into the tank.

Ripley's Aquarium has said they plan to press charges if possible.