City
Tanya Mok
Posted 9 hours ago
tesla ontario

Ontario government agrees to give rebate to Tesla owners after all

Posted 9 hours ago
That's one for Elon Musk, zero for the Ontario government. 

After taking the Ontario PC government to court in August and winning the lawsuit last week, Tesla Motors has secured back rebates for Tesla owners as the government winds down its Electric and Hydrogen Vehicle Incentive Program. 

Now, any Tesla delivered, registered, and plated on or before Sept. 10 will—like all other electric cars sold in the province—once again be eligible for rebates of up to $14,000. 

The Ontario Superior Court Judge ruled last week that Tesla Motors was treated unfairly by the Ford government's decision to block buyers of Tesla (and only Tesla) from the grace period given to electric car owners as Ontario cancels cap and trade. 

Justice Frederick L. Mayers stated that Ford's transition program “singled out Tesla for reprobation and harm without (providing) Tesla any opportunity to be heard or any fair process whatsoever." 

According to Transportation Minister John Yakabuski, the province will not be appealing the court decision, meaning anyone who already pre-ordered their Model 3 on a budget is back in the financial safe zone. 

