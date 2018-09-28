Only in Toronto #32: Reid's Distillery, Mak European Deli, Junction City Wrestling

Toronto is getting a new craft gin distillery promising to bring wild flavours to Leslieville.

In this episode of the Only in Toronto podcast, we talk to the family behind the city's soon-to-be booziest destination

Plus, Junction City Wresting brings live wresting to the Stockyards district and Scarborough’s source for burek.

Articles referenced in this episode include:

Places mentioned in this episode:

Ways to subscribe to the Only in Toronto podcast:

You can also listen to the Only in Toronto podcast on Alexa. Just ask Alexa to play the podcast Only in Toronto.