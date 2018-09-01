City
only in toronto

Only in Toronto #24: Dupe Shop, the Toronto Zoo's baby hippo, Cauldron Ice Cream

A pygmy hippo getting a bath won the internet this week proving the Toronto Zoo can still win hearts post pandas. 

In this episode of the Only in Toronto podcast, we get the details on the famous newborn and stop by a phone repair shop that also sells waffles.

Plus, we find out why cassette tapes are making a comeback and whether it's worth the $8 for a single scoop at Toronto's newest Instagrammable ice cream shop. 

Background information on this episode:
Articles referenced in this episode include:
Places mention in this podcast:
Ways to subscribe to the Only in Toronto podcast:

You can also listen to the Only in Toronto podcast on Alexa. Just ask Alexa to play the podcast Only in Toronto.

Lead photo by

Toronto Zoo

