Sports & Play
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto air show

Toronto is already complaining about the air show

Sports & Play
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

It's the most terrifying time of the year for cats, dogs, young children and anyone who's actually lived in a war zone: Airshow time.

The 69th annual Canadian International Air Show is set to take place over Lake Ontario this long weekend, every day between 1 and 3 p.m., in conjunction with the end of the 2018 CNE.

Of course, the fighter pilots are already up in the sky as of Friday afternoon freaking the heck out of probably every animal and tourist in the city.

Described as an "aviation extravaganza," this year's performance features both the Canadian Forces Snowbirds and the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds aerial acrobatic jet teams.

It'll be the first time in 15 years that the Americans bring along their "signature F16's," according to The Ex, and their only performance outside of the U.S. this year.

"The afternoon comes to its final crescendo with the spectacular CF Snowbirds electrifying crowds with extraordinary aerial manoeuvres performed by nine amazing pilots who come from across Canada," reads the Canadian National Exhibition's website.

"Celebrating the 60th Anniversary of NORAD (North American Aerospace Defense Command), the show is a shining example of a 60 year old history of USA and Canadian cooperation."

Cool, if you like military weapons, aerospace engineering or Canadiana — a lot of people do. But not the entire population of Toronto.

In fact, many people who live within earshot of the annual three-day-long spectacle (plus the "practice days" the precede it) absolutely hate the annual airshow.

So many people in this city hate the airshow that it could very well become a political issue leading up to this fall's municipal election.

I mean, it's really, really loud.

Given the current political climate, fighter jets in the sky are a bit unnerving for some.

Many on Twitter have been arguing in recent years that the air show both celebrates violence and needlessly inflicts trauma upon refugees who've fled regions in conflict.

There's also the environmental factor. F/A-18 Hornets need a lot of energy to do what they do, and Teslas they are not.

Perhaps something a little less ear-splitting could take its place.

Until then, SCHEWWWWW, KA-BOOOOOOOMMMM, PYYYOOOOOOOWWWWWWWWW!!!!

Lead photo by

Lauren O'Neil

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Sports & Play

You can snuggle with dwarf goats on this farm near Toronto

Toronto is already complaining about the air show

Win Toronto Argonauts tickets

The CNE is offering free admission for two days this week

Drake wants to own the Toronto Raptors

This Toronto park is a camping paradise

Canada’s most famous women’s hockey player now a Toronto Maple Leaf

Toronto is getting puppy yoga