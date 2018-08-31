Toronto is already complaining about the air show

It's the most terrifying time of the year for cats, dogs, young children and anyone who's actually lived in a war zone: Airshow time.

"Welcome everyone to the annual CNE Air Show!



First up is our carpet-bombing demonstration. Now we'd like you to imagine that the surface of Lake Ontario is Cambodia..." — Ross Langager (@Sidslang) August 31, 2018

The 69th annual Canadian International Air Show is set to take place over Lake Ontario this long weekend, every day between 1 and 3 p.m., in conjunction with the end of the 2018 CNE.

Of course, the fighter pilots are already up in the sky as of Friday afternoon freaking the heck out of probably every animal and tourist in the city.

Big shout out to the Toronto air show for sending my cat into a panic attack with every ear-busting jet that flies overhead, a great way to spend my last day off of summer. pic.twitter.com/8RSORaBS6w — Sharky (@tsunamisharks) August 31, 2018

Described as an "aviation extravaganza," this year's performance features both the Canadian Forces Snowbirds and the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds aerial acrobatic jet teams.

Dear lord, the horror that is the #CNE #airshow has begun. We are recklessly burning jet fuel during the hottest year on record to celebrate warmongering & inflict trauma on survivors of conflict. And to scare the eff out of my cat. This needs to stop, #Toronto. — irina cerić (@irinaceric) August 31, 2018

It'll be the first time in 15 years that the Americans bring along their "signature F16's," according to The Ex, and their only performance outside of the U.S. this year.

Me every time a @LetsGoToTheEX air show plane flies by my apartment. This is going to be a long weekend... #Toronto pic.twitter.com/mYqy1lzICE — Stephanie Kesler (@steph_kes) August 31, 2018

"The afternoon comes to its final crescendo with the spectacular CF Snowbirds electrifying crowds with extraordinary aerial manoeuvres performed by nine amazing pilots who come from across Canada," reads the Canadian National Exhibition's website.

"Celebrating the 60th Anniversary of NORAD (North American Aerospace Defense Command), the show is a shining example of a 60 year old history of USA and Canadian cooperation."

Your annual Toronto air show reminder that some of the people living in this city have lived in places attacked by the most expensive toys of the military industrial complex and probably don't appreciate the whooshes and booms. Arms races and gratuitous jet fuel use... — Milan Ilnyckyj (@sindark) August 31, 2018

Cool, if you like military weapons, aerospace engineering or Canadiana — a lot of people do. But not the entire population of Toronto.

Just rode past a bunch of daycare kids crying bc it was scary. — CASIE STEWART ☀️ (@casiestewart) August 31, 2018

In fact, many people who live within earshot of the annual three-day-long spectacle (plus the "practice days" the precede it) absolutely hate the annual airshow.

“did you hear? the air show is back. yay!” - said nobody — Sasha Kalra (@sashakalra) August 31, 2018

So many people in this city hate the airshow that it could very well become a political issue leading up to this fall's municipal election.

I would probably vote for any mayoral candidate who ran on a single-issue platform: banning the fucking airshow. — Gavin Graham (@gavingraham) August 31, 2018

I mean, it's really, really loud.

Some thoughts on the annual Labour Day weekend air show:



I hate it. My cat hates it. It is stupid. It is noisy. We don’t need to have a celebration for weapons of war.



The end. #Toronto — Katie (@Katie_Kats1) August 31, 2018

Given the current political climate, fighter jets in the sky are a bit unnerving for some.

Is there an #airshow right now or are we under attack? Never too sure how far that orange nut job will go. #toronto #topoli — 〽️♥️Mommy Q♥️〽️ (@tazcj) August 31, 2018

Many on Twitter have been arguing in recent years that the air show both celebrates violence and needlessly inflicts trauma upon refugees who've fled regions in conflict.

Feeling horrible for all the people in Toronto who used to live in war zones and have to put up with the air show this weekend. War planes fuck off forever. — Kelly Robson (@kellyoyo) August 31, 2018

There's also the environmental factor. F/A-18 Hornets need a lot of energy to do what they do, and Teslas they are not.

Perhaps something a little less ear-splitting could take its place.

How about a hot-air balloon show instead?



Think of it: A nice, quiet, all-colors-of-the-rainbow hot-air balloon show. The perfect amalgam of Pride & #AirShow, except without the middle-aged-man penis-posturing-in-public bullshit. https://t.co/d7WlyquGg9 — MovieJay (@MovieJay) August 31, 2018

Until then, SCHEWWWWW, KA-BOOOOOOOMMMM, PYYYOOOOOOOWWWWWWWWW!!!!