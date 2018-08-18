City
Amy Carlberg
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
billy bishop toronto

The Toronto Island airport got totally flooded from the storm

Billy Bishop Airport is the latest place in Toronto to fall victim to a recent rash of flash flooding.

The airport’s official account tweeted out yesterday afternoon that a thunderstorm warning had been issued, urging customers to check with their airline for info about their flights.

Many customers were still unprepared for the saga of delayed and cancelled flights that ensued.

While the water that pooled at their ankles amounted to more like inches than the feet that recently engulfed Toronto streets, it sure caused more than its fair share of trouble.

The flood majorly affected the airport’s waiting area, beloved by air commuters for its snack area, sadly put out of commission by the flooding and likely leaving those waiting around seriously hangry.

However, according to one observer Toronto customers were uncharacteristically chill considering the situation.

Stuck at the airport. Flights delayed. But I have these. Cc: @shawn.squires

A post shared by Laine Pond (@laddie23) on

Maybe it was because they came prepared with their own rations.

Firefighters eventually arrived with sandbags to contain the flooding, and flights were allowed to land and board.

Apparently the flooding has been mostly cleaned up, but as of yet food service has not been reported to be in operation.

Billy Bishop wasn’t the only Toronto thoroughfare affected by the storm yesterday: Lakeshore, the DVP, and once again, Union Station also took a beating.

