The Toronto Island airport got totally flooded from the storm

Billy Bishop Airport is the latest place in Toronto to fall victim to a recent rash of flash flooding.

The airport’s official account tweeted out yesterday afternoon that a thunderstorm warning had been issued, urging customers to check with their airline for info about their flights.

Many customers were still unprepared for the saga of delayed and cancelled flights that ensued.

Currently attempting to head to #ACSBoston via Billy Bishop Airport... Flight might be delayed due to the flood inside the terminal? ⛈️☔🌊 pic.twitter.com/SxhWQJRm1S — Wilson Poon (@wilsonpoon) August 17, 2018

While the water that pooled at their ankles amounted to more like inches than the feet that recently engulfed Toronto streets, it sure caused more than its fair share of trouble.

The flood majorly affected the airport’s waiting area, beloved by air commuters for its snack area, sadly put out of commission by the flooding and likely leaving those waiting around seriously hangry.

However, according to one observer Toronto customers were uncharacteristically chill considering the situation.

Maybe it was because they came prepared with their own rations.

The flooding at Billy Bishop appears to have been contained. Mostly. A third of the entire lounge is affected. pic.twitter.com/CLH7FGu6dF — Karl Bélanger (@KarlBelanger) August 17, 2018

Firefighters eventually arrived with sandbags to contain the flooding, and flights were allowed to land and board.

Update: the flooding at Billy Bishop has been mostly cleaned up. pic.twitter.com/OAQnR4ECgD — Karl Bélanger (@KarlBelanger) August 18, 2018

Apparently the flooding has been mostly cleaned up, but as of yet food service has not been reported to be in operation.

1 1/2 weeks after Aug 7th downpour that caused chaos in #Toronto #YYZ flooding is now happening at #BillyBishop airport and at #unionstation — Allen Beiko (@ABC4RMH) August 17, 2018

Billy Bishop wasn’t the only Toronto thoroughfare affected by the storm yesterday: Lakeshore, the DVP, and once again, Union Station also took a beating.