City
Lisa Cumming
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto heat alert

Toronto under heat alert as temperatures continue to sizzle

This weekend was a scorcher; an excellent time to try out one of the many rooftop patios in the city that offers cold drinks. 

A heat warning is still in effect across Toronto today as temperatures are expected to climb to the low thirties again, with peak humidex values near 40. 

But it looks like it's going to be letting up soon — not that we're happy about it at all. 

A few showers are on the agenda today and a cold front is expected to chill Southern Ontario tonight, effectively ending the heat wave for now. 

toronto heat alert

A screenshot of the weekly weather report from Environment Canada. Courtesy Environment Canada. 

Tomorrow is looking like a mix of sun and cloud, with a high of 22C. The rest of the week is a mix of higher and lower temperatures in the 20-30 degree range. 

