What's open and closed Canada Day 2018 in Toronto

What's open and closed on Canada Day 2018 in Toronto will be easy to navigate since the holiday will be observed on July 2. It looks like it's going to be your typical Sunday with the bonus of fireworks for Canada's birthday.

General



Closed

Government offices

Libraries

Banks

Post offices

Open

The TTC will operate on a Sunday schedule.

Food



Open

Grocery stores

Restaurants

Drink



Open

LCBO

The Beer Store

Indie bottle shops

Malls



Open

Attractions



Open