Canada Day Toronto

What's open and closed Canada Day 2018 in Toronto

What's open and closed on Canada Day 2018 in Toronto will be easy to navigate since the holiday will be observed on July 2. It looks like it's going to be your typical Sunday with the bonus of fireworks for Canada's birthday.

Here's what's open and closed on Canada Day in Toronto.

General
 
Closed
  • Government offices
  • Libraries
  • Banks
  • Post offices
Open
  • The TTC will operate on a Sunday schedule.

Canada Day Toronto 2018

Grocery shopping will be a breeze July 1 as stores will remain open for the day. Photo by Hector Vasquez at Nations Experience. 

Food
 
Open
  • Grocery stores
  • Restaurants

Canada Day Toronto 2018

Buying booze on July 1 won't be as difficult as it's been in previous years. Photo by Hector Vasquez at Liberty Commons.

Drink
 
Open
  • LCBO
  • The Beer Store
  • Indie bottle shops

Canada Day Toronto 2018

All the malls in Toronto will remain open come Canada Day. Photo by Hector Vasquez at CF Toronto Eaton Centre.

Malls
 
Open

Canada Day Toronto 2018

The CN Tower remains open 364 days a year. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Attractions
 
Open
Lead photo by

b.m.a.n.

