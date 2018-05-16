City
victoria day 2018

What's open and closed on Victoria Day 2018 in Toronto

What's open and closed on Victoria Day 2018 in Toronto is worth noting as many businesses will be taking the day off. Whether you need to do last minute shopping or are looking for something fun to do, let this be your guide on May 21. Also, don't forget about the fireworks shows.

Here's what's open and closed this Victoria Day Monday in Toronto.

General
 
Closed
  • Government offices
  • Libraries
  • Banks
  • Post offices
Open
  • The TTC will operate on a holiday schedule.

Sukoshi Mart Toronto

Some grocery and convenience stores like Sukoshi Mart in Kensington Market will remain open on Victoria Day. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Food
 
Closed
  • It's worth calling ahead to restaurants before heading out — many already consider Mondays a day off.
  • Most major grocery chains will be closed on Victoria Day, with a few confirmed exceptions listed below.
Open

Big Rock Brewery Toronto

Indie bottle shops will be open for your last minute beer runs. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Drink
 
Closed
  • The Beer Store
  • LCBO
Open
  • For a complete list of indie bottle shops in Toronto, see this directory. Holiday hours are provided where applicable but we advise calling ahead to confirm.

Spend Victoria Day shopping at malls like the Eaton Centre. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Malls
 
Closed
  • Bayview Village Shops
  • CF Fairview Mall
  • CF Sherway Gardens
  • Dufferin Mall
  • Scarborough Town Centre
  • Yorkdale Shopping Centre
Open

AGO Toronto

A visit to a museum is the perfect way to spend Victoria Day. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Attractions
 
Closed
  • Canada's Wonderland Splash Works
Open
Lead photo by

Alex Gayoso

