Victoria Day fireworks in Toronto for 2018 look to celebrate the annual tradition with a mesmerizing display of shimmering colours splattered across the night sky.

The biggest display, accessible from the downtown core, remains the Ashbridges Bay yearly fireworks in the Beaches, with over 2,000 fireworks blasted off over a 14 minute period.

The spectacle is set for May 21 starting at 9:45 p.m. and can be viewed from the comfort of the sand anywhere along the shoreline.

Almost immediately afterwards, you can catch another, slightly smaller display on at Boardwalk Place at Woodbine Beach beginning at 10 p.m.

Away from the lights of the city, Canada's Wonderland has the pyrotechnics ready to roll in honour of Queen V's birthday on May 20 at 10 p.m.

And it wouldn't be a fireworks weekend without some DIY action in Toronto's bigger parks like Christie Pits and Trinity Bellwoods.

Among the dazzlingly displays, expect a whole lot of burning schoolhouse whistles, sparkler Instas and barking puppers.