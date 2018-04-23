Toronto police praised for response to van attack

Toronto police are being widely praised for their measured response to the tragedy near Yonge and Finch earlier today.

After a man driving a white van struck and killed pedestrians near Mel Lastman Square, killing 10 and injuring 15, the driver emerged from the damaged van and seemed to taunt police prior to his arrest.

Video footage of the incident has widely circulated on social media.

This is the video captured of @TorontoPolice arresting the suspect in the van attack in #Toronto. The restraint showed by the officer is drawing wide praise https://t.co/RPx3JXdN1T pic.twitter.com/du68Huzavu — blogTO (@blogTO) April 24, 2018

In the video, the man appears to wave something at the lone responding officer and suggests he has a gun in his pocket. He dares the officer to shoot him and makes threatening gestures before the officer approaches and arrests him.

OUTSTANDING work by this @TorontoPolice officer to take the #Toronto van attack suspect alive, with no shots. This guy could have very important information about accomplices, and he deserves to rot in a cell, not a quick death. https://t.co/Xx13HC62Uj — Brennan Leffler (@brennanleffler) April 23, 2018

Many have pointed out that the situation could have been a lot worse and are thankful that the officer was able to arrest the suspect without incident.

Gratitude to police in #Toronto for the clean and safe capture of suspect and to all first responders and medical teams dealing with casualties. There is no panic, only professionalism. Thank you for your service. — Charles Adler (@charlesadler) April 23, 2018

Recent confrontations with police and suspects south of the border have not had the same outcome.

toronto police managed to arrest a suspect who was shouting 'i have a gun in my pocket' while US police shoot people over pipes and cell phones... — Emily Rose (@emilyerso) April 23, 2018

Toronto Police say the investigation into the incident is ongoing and will take several days before the area near Yonge and Finch is re-opened.

utmost respect to the toronto police who apprehended the suspect without firing a single bullet #torontoattack — ANGEL (@xoxHafsa) April 23, 2018

Earlier tonight they identified the suspect as 25-year old Alek Minassian from Richmond Hill. There is no word yet on a possible motive.