City
Staff
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto attack

Toronto police praised for response to van attack

City
Staff
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Toronto police are being widely praised for their measured response to the tragedy near Yonge and Finch earlier today.

After a man driving a white van struck and killed pedestrians near Mel Lastman Square, killing 10 and injuring 15, the driver emerged from the damaged van and seemed to taunt police prior to his arrest.

Video footage of the incident has widely circulated on social media.

In the video, the man appears to wave something at the lone responding officer and suggests he has a gun in his pocket. He dares the officer to shoot him and makes threatening gestures before the officer approaches and arrests him.

Many have pointed out that the situation could have been a lot worse and are thankful that the officer was able to arrest the suspect without incident.

Recent confrontations with police and suspects south of the border have not had the same outcome.

Toronto Police say the investigation into the incident is ongoing and will take several days before the area near Yonge and Finch is re-opened.

Earlier tonight they identified the suspect as 25-year old Alek Minassian from Richmond Hill. There is no word yet on a possible motive.

Lead photo by

aperturesplit

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Toronto police praised for response to van attack

Police confirm 10 dead after Toronto van attack

Toronto attack forces major TTC and GO Transit closures

Van attacks pedestrians near Yonge and Finch in Toronto

Toronto is getting more than a thousand new TTC buses

TTC finally did something to stop cars from entering streetcar tunnel

This is what the TTC buses of the future might look like

Toronto cafes under pressure to stop using black coffee cup lids