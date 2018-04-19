Toronto mechanic reminds us that winter will eventually end

Will the dreary weather ever end? Will we get the chance to wear shorts again?

It's getting harder and harder to say. I mean, it's April 19th and the CN Tower is still dropping death icicles on the Rogers Centre. There's still snow on the ground. Everybody is still wearing a parka. It is a dark time for the people of Toronto.

The affable folks at Master Mechanic - they of the random good vibes sign – just put up a lovely message that we could all probably benefit from seeing right about now:

You can see the sign in person outside of Master Mechanic at the corner of Dundas West and Howard Park right now.

Positive messages like these have become part of the dog-friendly auto shop's brand, cheering up countless Torontonians when they need it most, and thousands more online.

Their new "Keep going, keep trying, keep believing, you got this" sign might not be a direct product of winter fatigue, but it is tagged with "#spring" on Instagram. So maybe it is.

Either way, the message is damn good reminder that sunnier days are ahead. Just keep believing. We got this.