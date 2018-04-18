Cars still trapped days after major Toronto storm

City
Lisa Power
Posted 6 hours ago
The recent ice and wind storm saw a merciless takedown of trees and poles snapped liked twigs all across Toronto and some people are still feeling the effects.

Instagram user @theredswitch, real name Matthew Goulet, shared a video of cars, including his, trapped under fallen debris in a back alley in Leslieville. 

The first video was posted just after the storm wrecked havoc and shows several cars trapped underneath fallen tree trunks and cables.

A post shared by @theredswitch on

But another video posted today shows that the alley has yet to be cleared, and the cars are still trapped under trees and wires.

A post shared by @theredswitch on

The ice storm initially left around 44,000 people without power after harsh winds and freezing rain saw Toronto transformed into a springtime winter nightmare for two days straight.

When Goulet reached out to Toronto Hydro about the damage, he was informed that they're actually telephone wires likely belonging to Bell.

Lead photo by

@theredswitch

