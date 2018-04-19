City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 3 hours ago
Snow windshield ticket

Mississauga driver caught with windshield covered in snow

Clearing the snow off your vehicle suckkkks, especially when you've been doing it almost every morning for what feels like 800 months in a row.

There are worse things, however, than freezing your face off for two minutes — like losing $110, or crashing your car into a tree and dying.

One local motorist learned this the hard (but thankfully not the hardest) way on Tuesday morning after hitting the road with a windshield full of snow left by our most-recent winter storm.

The driver, a 33-year-old male, was pulled over near Glen Erin Drive and Derry Road in Mississauga, according to police, and charged under the Highway Traffic Act.

Police gave the man a $110 ticket, which really is one of the better things that could have happened to someone driving a vehicle with almost zero visibility.

"You need a CLEAR windshield to Drive!" wrote Peel Regional Police on Twitter Wednesday, sharing a photo of the snow-covered car. "Keep yourself and others safe. #TicketIssued."

