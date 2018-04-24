Toronto police constable Ken Lam hailed as a hero

It didn't take long for Ken Lam, the Toronto police constable responsible for apprehending the suspect in yesterday's van attack, to be hailed as a hero for his handling of the intense situation.

Footage from yesterday showed just how calm Lam was during the high-stress moment when the suspect - now identified as Alek Minassian - appeared to be pointing something at him.

This is the video captured of @TorontoPolice arresting the suspect in the van attack in #Toronto. The restraint showed by the officer is drawing wide praise https://t.co/RPx3JXdN1T pic.twitter.com/du68Huzavu — blogTO (@blogTO) April 24, 2018

Minassian was heard yelling "I have a gun in my pocket!" and was seen pointing something, what is now being identified as a cell phone, at Lam during the standoff.

Lam responded by approaching Minassian, who turned around, lifted his arms and allowed Lam to arrest him.

👮‍♀️ Constable Ken Lam God Bless you and Keep you and your fellow officers from the Toronto Police Force. Yesterday’s hero of an incredibly tragic and senseless act. #TorontoStrong — X-Joe Bowen (@BonsieTweets) April 24, 2018

People from all over are hailing Lam as a hero and thanking him for his successful diffusion of the situation.

Thank you to @TorontoPolice Constable Ken Lam for your amazing work. You showed great restraint when yourself could have been in great danger. You are a shining example of heroic police work. Well done. — Jim Jackson (@actionjax25) April 24, 2018

Not long after the incident took place, praise for the many first responders on the scene flooded social media.

Dear @TorontoPolice Constable Ken Lam, thank you for your actions yesterday. You have more courage than most people I know. You should be teaching this technique to the other cops across the country, especially in Newfoundland. I'd say your promotion is imminent. 👍🏻 — Patty O'Limerick (@PattyOLimerick) April 24, 2018

Lam stood out for apprehending the suspect and ending the ordeal in a calm and non-violent manner.

Do we give medals out to the police here? Because if we don't we need to.. Police Constable Ken Lam confronted, apprehended & arrested the van driver who injured & killed so many in Toronto yesterday. Bravo! "Just doing his job" with no shots fired. #TorontoStrong 🥇🚓🇨🇦 — JudyP (@judydp) April 24, 2018

Fellow officers and law enforcement experts are also praising Lam, while the officer has reportedly said he was just doing his job.