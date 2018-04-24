City
ken lam toronto police

Toronto police constable Ken Lam hailed as a hero

It didn't take long for Ken Lam, the Toronto police constable responsible for apprehending the suspect in yesterday's van attack, to be hailed as a hero for his handling of the intense situation.

Footage from yesterday showed just how calm Lam was during the high-stress moment when the suspect - now identified as Alek Minassian - appeared to be pointing something at him.

Minassian was heard yelling "I have a gun in my pocket!" and was seen pointing something, what is now being identified as a cell phone, at Lam during the standoff.

Lam responded by approaching Minassian, who turned around, lifted his arms and allowed Lam to arrest him.

People from all over are hailing Lam as a hero and thanking him for his successful diffusion of the situation.

Not long after the incident took place, praise for the many first responders on the scene flooded social media.

Lam stood out for apprehending the suspect and ending the ordeal in a calm and non-violent manner.

Fellow officers and law enforcement experts are also praising Lam, while the officer has reportedly said he was just doing his job.

Victoria Frantsev

