The 5 most expensive condos for sale in Toronto right now

Looking for a swanky place in Toronto? Four out of the five most expensive condos for sale right now can be found in Yorkville. The fifth is on the waterfront near what will be our city's very own high-tech, Google-approved neighbourhood of the future.

Here are the most expensive condos listed for sale in Toronto right now.

A rare vacancy among the city's most exclusive residences, this sprawling suite 50 Yorkville Ave. is swank. The wild pops of colour and modern decor might not suit every millionaire's taste, but those views from the floor-to-ceiling windows are befitting of Drake himself.

No, the $37 million "divorce" penthouse didn't drop in price, but you can live down the street in this elegant, three-bedroom condo for less than half the price. It has over 2,200 square feet of outdoor living space alone – and two dishwashers.

Call me old fashioned, but an eight figure condos should always come with a dramatic foyer. This two floor, 7,010 square foot penthouse across from The ROM has a private elevator, four stone terraces and what the realtors describe as "a grand circular staircase."

This massive condo in the Renaissance Plaza building actually used to be three separate suites. Now that it's one big unit, it has south, west and east exposure, enough patio space to suit a mid-sized restaurant, its own exercise room, and six bedrooms and a seven bathrooms.

If you want multiple terraces and an outdoor pool right atop the waterfront, this penthouse at 118 Merchant's Wharf is for you. It's got everything you need to live a life of full luxury, including a private elevator to take you between the condo's two gigantic floors.