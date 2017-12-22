Toronto condo flooding forces residents to evacuate

Toronto's iconic L Tower is experiencing some difficulties – again – this week after water was found spewing out from a fourth floor mechanical room.

Residents on the first four floors of the impressive, yet historically problematic condo building near Yonge and Front were forced to evacuate on Monday due to severe flooding.

Some of those tenants have actually had to relocate, according to The Star, while building management repairs what's being described as "severe damage."

The video above, shot by an affected resident, shows what the water looked like pouring down a stairwell.

All 10 of the building's elevators were shut down for almost 24 hours, according to that resident, Stephanie Hammond. This meant that stairs were the only way up or down the 59-storey tower on Monday.

The pool, gym, and amenities are reportedly "closed indefinitely" as repairs continue in the building.