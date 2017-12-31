5 things Toronto was supposed to get this year but didn't

What a different place Toronto would be if construction and expansion schedules were always adhered to. In the absence of delays, we probably wouldn't be waiting for malfunctioning streetcars in the cold, the commute through Union Station would be a dream, and we'd have all the Chickenjoy fried chicken we've ever wanted.

Here are 5 things Toronto was supposed to get in 2017 but didn't.

Bombardier streetcars

The ongoing saga of late delays of Toronto's new streetcar fleet continued through 2017 with Bombardier coming up short on delivery schedules that were revised multiple times. By now we should have about 150, but the fleet actually sits at 63. Brutal.

A completely revamped Ontario Place

With the opening of Trillium Park and the William G. Davis Trail in June and renewed programming at the Cinesphere and Ontario Place grounds over the winter, this project might seem like a success story — until you recall that the province promised a total revamp by 2017.

Jollibee

The "coming soon" signs for Jollibee have felt at times like a cruel joke to those who feverishly await the Filipino fast food chain slated to open two locations in the Toronto area (one in Mississauga and the other in Scarborough), but it looks like there might be light on the horizon.

MOCA's new home on Sterling Rd.

Some construction targets are borderline laughable, though no one blinked an eye when MOCA announced in March 2016 that it'd be ready to open in its new home at the Auto BLDG in May of 2017. It was then delayed until the fall, and is now scheduled for spring of 2018.

The new Union Station

The initial date for the completion of the Union Station renovations was 2015. It was then pushed back to 2017, which seemed like a more realistic plan. As we enter the new year, substantial completion of phases two and three of the project are expected by the end of 2018.