The 5 most exciting real estate developments in Toronto for 2018

Toronto is primed for a very exciting 2018 when it comes to real estate developments. Along with the occupancy of attention-grabbing buildings like 150 Redpath, Cabin, and East 55, there's a whole slew of marquee projects that will transform the city over the year.

Here are my picks for the most exciting Toronto real estate developments to watch in 2018.

By the time the third phase of this development is finished in 2018, the East Donlands neighbourhood will already be relatively established, but this will be its crowning jewel. Designed by Saucier + Perrotte and ZAS Architects, the building is sure to become one of the nicest in the city.

Moshe Safdie's elegant wedge-shaped condo beside Sherbourne Common topped out earlier this year, showing off the stepped tower design that distinguishes it from existing buildings around Bayside. As the cladding is finished, expect this one to look even more marvellous.

While the Massey Tower might not be ready for occupancy until 2019, based on the rate of progress so far, next year will be decisive in revealing what impact the Hariri Pontarini-designed condo will have on our skyline. The early signs are auspicious.

While this development and the nearly completed Aquabella right to the east are quite as exciting as they might have looked in the renderings, the big news is that the eastern lakefront promenade will be extended and Sherbourne Common will get a ton of new life.

While it probably won't even top out in 2018, Mizrahi's the One will begin to transform the city's most important intersection with a slick design from Foster + Partners that's set to make significant progress next year. You can expect all eyes to be on it as it rises.