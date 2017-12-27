5 mega projects set for completion in Toronto in 2018

Mega projects due for completion in Toronto throughout 2018 don't feature anything quite so profound as a new subway line, but there are a handful of projects set to open that will make life in this city better in a variety of ways.

Here's a look at Toronto mega projects due for completion in 2018.

The Bentway

Toronto won't have to wait long to get a look at the new park under the Gardiner Expressway in action with the skating trail due to open on January 6, but there's plenty more in store over 2018 with a connected series of (warm weather) trails, park space, and a platform at Fort York.

407 East Phase 2A

While the connection to the 115 will won't open until 2020, the easterly expansion of the 407 continues with a link between Harmony and Taunton roads set to open in January. This should come as good news for commuters into Toronto but also cottagers headed to the Kawarthas.

River City Phase 3

By the time the third phase of this development is finished in 2018, the East Donlands neighbourhood will already be relatively established, but this will be its crowning jewel. Designed by Sacier + Perrotte and ZAS Architects, the building is sure to become one of the nicest in the city.

Garrison Crossing

Formerly known as the Fort York Pedestrian Bridge, this scope of this project might not be so mega, but given how long it's been in the works, it's amazing that it's actually happening. Construction on the two-platform bridge is scheduled to be complete by summer.

New areas in Union Station

The massive renovation effort at Union Station won't wrap up by the end of next year, but we can expect a number of features to be complete, including restoration efforts in the Great Hall (early 2018), the various moat cover areas, and the Bay Concourse.