weekend getaway toronto

The top 5 weekend getaways one hour from Toronto

Weekend getaways from Toronto in the one hour driving range are perfect for when you want to maximize your R&R time. There are tons of places just outside the city where you can kick back at an old inn before exploring the delights of small-town Ontario.

Here are my picks for the top weekend getaways one hour from Toronto.

Gaze at the Hamilton Falls

The Hammer is gaining more and more love from Torontonians every day, not only for its growing culinary and arts scenes, but also for its breathtaking waterfalls. A perfect way to escape the Toronto bustle for a weekend is a quick drive out to Hamilton for a self-guided waterfall tour. 

Step back in time in Aberfoyle

An antiquer's dream getaway is a weekend in Aberfoyle. Famous for its Antique Market, this is a great place to stock up on one-of-a-kind finds for your home while enjoying the old-timey feel of the town itself. After your vintage hunt, refuel at the Aberfoyle Mill Restaurant, check out the farmers' market, and crash at a hotel in nearby Guelph.

Explore Elora

Perched on the edge of a gorge and settled next to the Grand & Irvine River is Elora, this village looks like something out of an L.M. Montgomery novel. As quaint as it is, this tiny town is pretty extreme, offering tourists adventures like ziplining, tree hopping, rock climbing, ice climbing, tubing, caving and hot air balloon rides.

Get some R&R in Port Hope

Just 100 km from Toronto lies this historic little gem. Port Hope provides a scenic spot to unwind in a small town setting. The Carlyle Inn & Bistro is just one place worth a visit in this quaint town with a nice waterfront. The Scottish-inspired building and its in-house spa and eatery are basically an incubator of calm.

Channel your inner maker in Headwaters

Caledon, Dufferin County and Erin all make up Headwaters, a rural area northwest of Toronto. Headwaters offers tourists quirky activities to keep them endlessly occupied. After dropping off your bags at the Millcroft Inn, go horseback riding, take a plane ride, see a play or take a glass-blowing class.

Lead photo by

Phillip Barlow in Elora. Written by Amanda Storey.

