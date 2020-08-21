City
History of Swimming Toronto

The history of swimming in Toronto as told in photos

Opportunities for taking a reprieve from the summer heat in Toronto back in the day were few and far between. Short of standing directly in front of fan or heading down into a dark basement, the only way to escape the heat was to hit a pool or the lake.

Perhaps it's not surprising then that the Toronto Archives is chock full of images of people bathing, as was the more common parlance a century ago.

Whether it be on the Toronto Islands or at Sunnyside, two of the city's prime destinations for water-based activity, there are scores of images that demonstrate just how important public swimming was prior to around the 1970s or so, when more and more suburban homes were outfitted with private pools and air conditioning started to become more common in general.

Although I certainly wouldn't want to turn off the AC right now, there's something rather romantic and exhilarating about the prospect of getting so frustratingly hot that one must simply surround himself with water just to remain sane.

In honour of that past reality, here's a little history of swimming in Toronto. May it remind you at once of the joys of air conditioning and what we lost when it became ubiquitous.

2012618-swimming-pool-f1244_it3139.jpg

YWCA, 1907

2012618-hanlans-1907-f1244_it0154.jpg

Swimming at Hanlan's Point, 1907

2012618-ymca-1908-f1244_it2558.jpg

YWCA swimming class, 1908

2012618-kew-beach-1908-f1244_it0157.jpg

Kew Beach, 1908

2012618-scar-beach-water-chute-1908-f1244_it0230a.jpg

Scarborough Beach water chute, 1908

2012618-john-innes-pool-1908-s0372_ss0001_it1822.jpg

John Innes Pool and Recreation Centre, 1908

2012618-jigh-park-mineral-baths-f1244_it8157.jpg

High Park Mineral Baths, 1911

2012618-high-park-baths-f1548_s0393_it12315.jpg

High Park Mineral Baths, alternate angle

2012618-private-swimming-pool-1911-f1244_it3123.jpg

Private swimming pool, 1911

2012618-sunnyside-1912-f1244_it0220a.jpg

Sunnyside, 1912

2012618-skinny-dipping-don-1912-f1244_it7339.jpg

Swimming in the Don, 1912

2012618-life-saving-drill-1914-f1244_it1532.jpg

Life saving drill, 1914

2012618-Island-swim-race-1914-f1244_it6051.jpg

Toronto Island Swim Race, 1914

2012618-ymca-swimming-champs-1915-s0372_ss0052_it0527.jpg

YMCA Swimming Championships, 1915

2012618-waterslide-1920-f1244_it9153.jpg

Waterslide, 1920

2012618-sunnyside-1924-f1244_it0219a.jpg

Sunnyside, 1924

2012618-bathing-cars-sunnyside-s0071_it3272h.jpg

TTC Bathing Cars at Sunnyside, 1924

2012618-toronto-ladies-swim-club-1925-f1266_it5010.jpg

Toronto Ladies Swim Club, 1925

2012618-sunnyside-1926-f1548_s0393_it20695half.jpg

Sunnyside, 1926

2012618-sunnyside-1926-f1548_s0393_it20695a.jpg

Sunnyside, 1926

2012818-humberside-collegiate-pool-f1257_s1057_it0259.jpg

Humberside Collegiate pool, 1930s

2012618-CNE-marathon-swim-f1244_it1941.jpg

CNE Marathon Swim, 1930

2012618-cne-marathon-swim-1930-f1244_it1396.jpg

CNE Marathon Swim, 1930

2012618-sunneyside-pool-beach-1940s-f1257_s1057_it0092.jpg

Sunnyside, 1940s

2012618-swimming-pool-bull-estate-1930-f1244_it2397.jpg

Swimming in Brampton, 1930

2012618-water-show-MLG-1940s-f1257_s1057_it7121.jpg

Aqua Parade at Maple Leaf Gardens, 1940s

2012618-aqua-parada-1948-mlg-f1257_s1057_it7119.jpg

Aqua Parade, 1948

201188-CNE-diver-aquarama-1950s-f1257_s1057_it5721.jpg

CNE Diver, 1950s

2012618-marilyn-bell-practice-swim-1956-f1244_it2124.jpg

Marilyn Bell, practice swim in 1956

2012618-unionville-pool-1960s-f1257_s1057_it3112.jpg

The suburban dream, 1960s

2012618-northview-heights-f0207_s1251_it0111.jpg

Northview Heights swimming pool, 1960s

2012618-sunnyside-1960s-f1257_s1057_it6494.jpg

Sunnyside / Gus Ryder, 1960s

2012618-dovercourt-boys-club-1960s-f0207_s1251_it0104.jpg

Dovercourt Boys Club, 1960s

Photos by

Toronto Archives

