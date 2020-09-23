This is what TTC buses used to look like in Toronto

Although the TTC streetcar takes the cake as far as Toronto transit icons go, our buses also have plenty of cachet when it comes to local nostalgia. There's just something about the ritual of commuting that breeds powerful connections to our collective past.

Bus transit in Toronto dates back to the early 1920s, when the city was serviced by a diverse fleet operated by the Toronto Transportation Commission.

We even had a few double-deckers cruising around town back then, though their time in service wasn't anything like what the city would witness with the GM "New Look" fishbowl buses that rolled along Toronto streets from 1959 all the way to 2011.

It's sometimes easy to forget given the state of the fleet today, but the city also once boasted an array of trolley buses.

Trolley buses could be seen on Toronto streets in some capacity between 1922 and 1993, but it was in the 60s and 70s that they were a particularly common sight. These vehicles made use of existing streetcar infrastructure when the TTC reduced the footprint of the rail network.

The last trolley bus to run on city streets was the 6 Bay.

Since then, our streets have witnessed a slew of buses from companies like Orion/Ontario Bus Industries, Nova, and Flyer/New Flyer Industries. Many of them blend in our memory, but the fleet has always been diverse.

For more on the history of TTC buses, make sure to check out the Transit Toronto archives and photo galleries, which are a tremendous resource for local transit history, including the array of buses that have slowly and steadily served this city over the years.

Behold, what TTC buses used to look like back in the day.