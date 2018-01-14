City
Lost Hotels Toronto

The lost hotels of Toronto

Toronto used to be a hotel town. These days, the vast majority of such businesses are clustered downtown, whereas a century ago there were hotels and inns spread throughout neighbourhoods across the city. 

Perhaps surprisingly, many of these buildings remain. With the exception of well known spots like the Gladstone, Drake, and the Broadview Hotel, most have been re-purposed, some in a retail capacity and some restaurants and bars. 

If you know what you're looking at, it's sometimes easy to discern the previous life of these buildings, though not to the same degree as with the lost movie theatres of Toronto.

In general, it's the big properties like the former Ocean House at Queen and Roncesvalles that are easier to spot. When you examine the ornate architecture, even as the building has seen better days, it's quite easy to imagine its stately presence as lakeside hotel. 

Take a trip back in time with the lost hotels of Toronto. 

earliest photographs toronto

The Rossin House Hotel at King and York streets (from where the panorama was taken). Photo via the Toronto Archives.

201115-queens-hotel.jpg

Queen's Hotel (site of the current Royal York, which it was demolished to build). Photo via the Toronto Archives.

20100502-wrb1.jpg

Empress/Edison Hotel (Yonge and Gould, destroyed by fire).

201115-alexandra.jpg

Alexandra Hotel (demolished in the building of Nathan Phillips Square).

201115-falconer.jpg

Hotel Falconer, King and Spadina. The building still stands, though not as a hotel.  

201115-imperial.jpg

Imperial Hotel at Dundas just east of Yonge, still standing as the Imperial Pub. 

201115-hotelmunicipal.jpg

Hotel Municipal on Queen near Bay, demolished.

201115-unionhotel.jpg

Union Hotel on Queen near Bay, demolished.

201115-national.jpg

National Hotel at King and Sherbourne, now the base of King + Condos.

201115-quigley.jpg

Quigley Hotel on Danforth in between Woodbine and Main, still standing for now but soon to be condos.

201115-shamrock.jpg

Shamrock Hotel at the southwest corner of River and Gerrard, demolished.

201115-sheldon.jpg

Hotel Sheldon at the southeast corner Victoria and Richmond, still standing.

20100425-oceanhousearchival.jpg

Ocean House Hotel at the intersection of Queen/King/Roncesvalles, still standing.

201115-dominion.jpg

Dominion Hotel at Queen and Sumach, still standing.

201115-Barclay.jpg

Barclay Hotel at Wellington and Simcoe, demolished.

Walker House Hotel at Front and York streets, demolished.

Lord Simcoe Hotel TorontoLord Simcoe Hotel at the northeast corner of King and University, now demolished.

Ford Hotel TorontoFord Hotel on Dundas east of Bay, now demolished.

toronto 1960s

The Sutton Place Hotel was the lap of luxury when it opened in 1967. It's now being turned into a condo.

Photos by

Toronto Archives

