Toronto used to be a hotel town. These days, the vast majority of such businesses are clustered downtown, whereas a century ago there were hotels and inns spread throughout neighbourhoods across the city.

Perhaps surprisingly, many of these buildings remain. With the exception of well known spots like the Gladstone, Drake, and the Broadview Hotel, most have been re-purposed, some in a retail capacity and some restaurants and bars.

If you know what you're looking at, it's sometimes easy to discern the previous life of these buildings, though not to the same degree as with the lost movie theatres of Toronto.

In general, it's the big properties like the former Ocean House at Queen and Roncesvalles that are easier to spot. When you examine the ornate architecture, even as the building has seen better days, it's quite easy to imagine its stately presence as lakeside hotel.

Take a trip back in time with the lost hotels of Toronto.