A 2.5-kilometre path of 8,000 giant dominoes will topple through Toronto this year

A winding 2.5-kilometre path of 8,000 giant dominoes will topple through Toronto later this year.

Artists Station House Opera will bring their 'Dominoes' installation to the city on Sunday, September 22, taking over a path through multiple Toronto neighbourhoods along the course of The Bentway, from near King West to Canoe Landing to the Waterfront.

Dominoes' Toronto date will be the piece's first appearance in North America, kicking off "fall" in the city following displays across Europe, Australia, and South Africa.

Deputy Mayor and local City Councillor Ausma Malik calls the installation "a unique and creative project for Toronto," adding that "It connects vital public spaces and everyone who is a part of them, imagining and engaging another vision of the city."

In preparation for the big date, The Bentway is on the hunt for 250 volunteers to participate in the installation, and is asking people to sign up on its website.

Ilana Altman, Co-Executive Director of The Bentway, notes that the installation comes "At a time when 43 per cent of Canadians report never seeing their neighbours," and will bring together "over 250 local volunteers and thousands of audience members in the collective act of city building."

The communal public artwork will be co-presented by Choice Properties REIT, a real estate subsidiary of the controversy-embroiled grocer Loblaw Companies.

Orit Sarfaty, Choice's Vice President of Sustainability and Placemaking, says the installation "offers a shared, meaningful experience for local residents, businesses and non-profits to enjoy their built environment and connect with one another."

The exact schedule and path of the September 22 event will be announced soon.