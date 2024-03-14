Here's why so many Canadian festivals are facing cancellations
Arts and culture festivals could sadly be following the woolly mammoth trajectory — once prominent across Canada, but slowly on their way to extinction.
Driving the news: The shockingly sudden cancellation of this year's Just for Laughs comedy festivals in Montréal and Toronto has brought to light the dire state of the business of festivals in Canada. Everything from music fests to theatre fests are struggling.
Major cities have seen long-standing festivals either cancelled or pushed to the brink:
Zoom out: Food fests are also dropping off left, right, and centre as organizers and vendors contend with high food and labour costs. In the past year, Toronto’s Taste of the Danforth, Saskatoon’s Ribfest, and Winnipeg’s food-truck-centric ManyFest were all cancelled.
Why it's happening: Festivals have faced a brutal one-two punch of a slow post-pandemic attendance rebound and increased competition for a dwindling pool of government money.
Why it matters: The struggles facing festivals are the same ones facing other culture and event industries like the theatre, film, and restaurant sectors — all of which give us fun things to do and can help drive tourism. However, their pleas for more support could fall flat as both federal and provincial governments aim to seriously slash spending.
Joseph S L Tan Matt/Shutterstock
