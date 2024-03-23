Arts
Phoebe Knight
Posted 7 hours ago
toronto theatre

Toronto is about to get a new theatre and performance space in a surprising location

Phoebe Knight
Posted 7 hours ago
A huge new theatre and performance space is opening up in Toronto, and it's taking over a somewhat surprising location.

877 Yonge Street, near the intersection of Yonge and Davenport, is about to undergo a major facelift as it transforms into a huge new theatre that will be home to Tapestry Opera and Nightwood Theatre.

The building is currently home to St. Clare's, an affordable housing developer with whom Tapestry and Nightwood have developed a partnership to maintain affordable housing units during the demolition and development.

In return, St. Clare's has provided additional funding for the project, alongside the City of Toronto, which has allocated $1.25 million in Section 37 funds from 1 Bloor West in support.

The ABC Residents Association has also launched fundraising efforts for the complex, promising to match the first $250,000 raised.

The new facility will be 6,500 square feet in total, and feature a 2,500-square-foot performance hall and 775-square-foot rehearsal space with a green room and offices.

Prior to receiving approval for the project, Tapestry and Nightwood had been renting spaces around the city and working remotely after being pushed out of their home base of 20 years, the Distillery District Artscape, back in 2022.

There's not much use in mourning the companies' past location, though, especially when the 877 Yonge Street space will be more than three times the size of their studio in the Distillery once it's completed.

The facility is set to open in time for the 2024-2025 season.

Tapestry Opera
