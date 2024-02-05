Long-lost program returning to the TTC to bring a little joy to your commute

A beloved art initiative is making its big return to TTC stations across the city after being mysteriously cancelled 12 years ago.

TTC riders are about to get treated to some new eye candy on their commute with the installation of Poems in Passage, a public initiative aimed at bringing a little extra joy to the monotony of commuting.

If you were a regular rider of the TTC prior to 2012, you might recall a similar initiative called Poetry on the Way, that installed posters highlighting the work of local poets on the subway.

Poetry on the Way ran for 14 years in Toronto before being abruptly suspended and never reinstated until Latif Murji and Addesse Haile, two childhood friends and fans of the original initiative, took it upon themselves to bring poetry back to the TTC.

The project counts 7th Poet Laureate of Toronto, Lillian Allen and Poet-in-Residence Britta Badour among the roster of diverse emerging and established artists whose work will be featured.

"We believe that poetry can be a mirror, reflecting the diverse tapestry of our city,” says Murji. “With Poems in Passage, we aim to turn public spaces into platforms of cultural exchange, where every verse

becomes a catalyst for deeper connections."

You'll be able to start seeing poems on TTC buses and trains as of Feb. 5, and you can apply both to join the Poetry in Passage team or to have your poetry featured through the project's website.