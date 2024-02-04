Billy Bishop Airport is celebrating Toronto's hip hop culture with new artwork

Billy Bishop Airport is going to have a brand new look from now on (or, at least until next year), with the installation of a massive photography project that celebrates Toronto's hip hop scene.

If Project T Dot, a photography exhibition by Toronto artist Ajani Charles, sounds familiar, that's because it was the largest art exhibit ever installed in and around City Hall when it went up there back in 2022, but now it's got some new digs at the island airport.

The project, which features images of over 120 members of the city's vibrant hip hop culture and history, will be taking up residence in the airport terminal just past the underground tunnel, so even people who aren't travelling can stop by and see the exhibit.

The exhibit features 60 black-and-white prints of 80 Toronto hip hop legends as well as a 55-inch touch screen that will offer "supplementary information and educating the general public on the incredible people that define Toronto's diverse hip-hop scene in detail," says Charles.

Some familiar faces to look out for in the project include, of course, Drake and The Weeknd, Jully Black, Director X, Kardinal Offishall, Jessie Reyez and many more.

Project T Dot is free to atttend and is open daily in the passenger terminal atrium at the airport end of the underground tunnel between 5 a.m. and 11:59 p.m.