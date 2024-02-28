Arts
Phoebe Knight
Posted 5 hours ago
shrek the musical toronto

A new Shrek musical is coming to Toronto this summer

Warm up your best Scottish accent and break out the green facepaint, because Shrek: The Musical is going on tour across North America with a stop in Toronto, and it looks like it'll be completely ogre-the-top.

With a super-powered creative team behind massive hits like Dear Evan Hansen and Kimberly Akimbo, the new production will "deliver a more intimate and engaging experience" of Shrek, says Fifth Estate Entertainment, the production company behind the show.

Bringing the swamp to the Princess of Wales Theatre from August 8 through the 16, the production will be "joyful and funny," says writer David Lindsay-Abaire, adding that it will pay homage to "the heart and wonder and humor of the story," that audiences first fell in love with.

The show will hit the stage six nights a week, performing at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday with an additional 1:30 p.m. matinee on Wednesdays and 2 p.m. matinees on Saturday and Sunday.

Tickets for Shrek: The Musical's Toronto shows go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 1 at mirvish.com

So far, Toronto is the only Canadian stop for the Shrek tour, which is also stopping in 42 cities across the United States.

Lead photo by

Shrek The Musical Tour
