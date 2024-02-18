10 emerging Black creatives from Toronto that should be on your radar

February is Black History Month in Toronto, a time to celebrate some of the incredible individuals who paved the way for Black brilliance around the world – both past and present.

To mark the occasion and look to the future, we are shining the spotlight on emerging Black Toronto creatives who are making waves, breaking barriers, and bubbling to the top of their respective scenes.

From painters to jewellery makers, underground musicians to makeup artists, here are some of Toronto's exciting rising stars to keep tabs on.

Chef Marc Kusitor

Chef Marc Kusitor is the head chef and owner at Choptime Catering, where he aims to share his love for Afro-Caribbean cuisine with locals one dish at a time.

His culinary creations are a reflection of his upbringing, each one inspired by the cooking of his Haitian and Ghanaian family members who delighted in preparing meals at home.

Kusitor whips up a wide range of comforting dishes like soup joumou, griot, and Ghanaian red red, as well as sandwiches and tacos with a Haitian twist.

You can experience the flavours at his next pop-up event in the city or inquire about his catering and private chef services via Instagram.

Chawntay Barrett is a fine artist who works primarily as a painter, navigating the mediums of oil, acrylic, and digital.

At the heart of her work is a focus on the experiences of Black women in the modern era. She also draws inspiration from her Afro-Caribbean heritage, with Caribbean culture appearing as a recurring theme in her art.

Ultimately, her work invites viewers to think about Black identities. In one of her most recent collections, Who Is Black Barbie, Barrett delves into the intricate role toys play in the human experience and the origins and identity of the Black Barbie itself.

Nythsa Jewels was founded by Ashtyn Williams with one goal in mind: to bring back sentimentality in a world obsessed with fast-paced consumption.

Her collection of handmade body adornments aim to reimagine the connection between our bodies and the objects physically held closest to them.

With a range of silver and gold bangles, rings, pendants, and even an ambitious pair of floor-length earrings, Nythsa is continuously designing and creating alluring jewellery that’s made to last — all available via the online shop.

Makeup artist Rahnell Branton is on a mission to change the way society views and celebrates beauty. Through her brand Rahsthetics, she is constantly pushing the boundaries of makeup with her groundbreaking creations.

Her work is continuously featured in magazines, music videos, and commercials, as well TV shows such as Next Stop and Lido TV – and it doesn’t look like she’s slowing down any time soon.

Rah also runs one-on-one beauty lessons, which you can book via her website, and the Rahplexions beauty education series.

Camille Léon is an illustrator turned musician who’s making serious waves in Toronto’s alt-music scene. Léon first picked up a guitar during the 2020 lockdown and immediately fell in love.

Since then, she’s swiftly solidified a large fan base thanks to her unique style and undeniable talent. Her latest release, "Panic & Apathy," showcases her signature gritty rock sound, while blending powerful vocals and thought-provoking lyrics.

Leon is also the curator of the Agave series, a weekly event for young musicians which features a lineup of both emerging and established Toronto artists. You can check out the next event Feb. 26 at Burdock Brewery.

With more and more people becoming climate-conscious, the demand for ethical, slow fashion is on the rise. That’s where Dillea Himbara comes in.

Her slow-fashion brand, Sapodillas, not only produces sustainable clothing from discarded and second-hand fabrics, but actively works to divert textiles from landfills.

Himbara's designs include a range of contemporary, bold, and feminine pieces, many of which have appeared on various celebrities, including Jessie Reyez, Sho Madjozi, and Megan Stalter.

Browse the latest looks on the Sapodillas website, at Toronto's 96Tears Vintage, or place a custom order if you really want to stand out.

Chason Yeboah is an African-Caribbean self-taught artist exploring the oscillation of ancestral communion through fiber art.

She is best known for her crocheted dolls, which are crafted to reflect the marginalized in society, celebrate bodies in all their various types, and explore themes of shame, loss, sexuality, and self-love.

Follow along on Instagram for Yeboah's next exhibition, or scoop some handmade balaclavas from their KnotNaked shop.

King Kwn (a.k.a. Quinn Ellis) may be just stepping foot into Toronto's music scene, but it’s already clear she’s one to watch. Her past experience in photography and fashion has influenced her as an artist, allowing her to create a truly unique style and vibe that sets her apart.

Hinting at upcoming work with Toronto producer The Kount and a recent feature on DijahSB's The Flower That Knew, Kwn's dreamy soundscapes are sure to emerge through waves of intentional songwriting and instrumentation.

Check out her debut EP, CROOKED, which blends genres like alt R&B, soul, and lo-fi pop, for an introduction to her distinct, ethereal sound.

Oreka James is a multidisciplinary artist, who specializes in both paintings and sculptures. James' work depicts portals to other worlds, drawing inspiration from folklore, traditions, and stories passed down through spoken word.

James' work has been featured in the Art Gallery of Ontario, Cooper Cole Gallery, The Montreal Museum of Fine Arts, and galleries in the US. You can browse and purchase their available works online.

Kaya Joan is a multi-disciplinary Afro-Indigenous artist exploring the idea of healing through art.

Kaya has spent years working in community art as a facilitator and artist. Their colourful illustrations and collages centre around Black and Indigenous futurity, and consist of otherworldly dreamscapes inspired by the spiritualism of their ancestors.

Keep an eye out for some of their colourful murals painted around the city.

Want to discover even more emerging Black creatives in Toronto?

Head over to the Nia Centre for the Arts, Canada's first professional Black arts centre that showcases and promotes arts from across the African Diaspora, and make sure to explore their accessible community programming, mentorship, and workshop opportunities.