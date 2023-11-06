Forest of glowing orbs will transform Toronto's Yonge-Dundas Square

Toronto's Blade Runner-esque ad-emblazoned public square will soon have a network of glowing orbs with the announcement of the winning entry in an art competition to bring a new installation to the frenetic atmosphere of Yonge-Dundas Square.

On Monday, Quartier des Spectacles Partnership, ExpoCité and Yonge-Dundas Square revealed the winner and finalists in a call for proposals to bring participatory installations to public spaces in the four Canadian member cities in UNESCO's Creative Cities Network.

UNESCO launched the network in 2004 with an aim to promote cooperation among cultural and creative heavyweight cities driving sustainable urban development.

The contest called on designers to draw inspiration from the designed disciplines of these UNESCO Creative Cities: literature (Quebec), design (Montreal), media arts (Toronto), and music (London).

Montreal studio Kleis was selected as the winner of the competition by a jury consisting of experts in fields like industrial design, public art, and literature, the firm's Conversations Célestes proposal wowing judges for its response to the needs of public spaces.

"We are thrilled to bring Conversations Célestes to downtown Toronto," said Julian Sleath, General Manager of Yonge-Dundas Square.

"This is the first time in Yonge-Dundas Square's 20-year history that we co-commissioned a participatory artwork. Each presenting partner contributed their expertise to producing artwork for outdoor public spaces and we are delighted to be part of this collaboration," said Sleath.

"Conversations Célestes is a captivating experience that invites public interactions and responds to touch and movement. The imagination of Kleis studio artists will transform the urban environment of Yonge-Dundas Square into a playful and magical space."

The installation is set to visit Toronto in March 2025.