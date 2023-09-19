Cirque du Soleil's big new show is debuting in Toronto next year

If you haven't been living under a rock recently, you've probably heard of Cirque du Soleil. Over the last couple years, Toronto has played host to several of it's spectacular productions, like KOOZA and KURIOS (and not without controversy, either).

And now, the Quebec-based acrobatic circus is returning once again to the city with ECHO.

The "story of connection, intention, and the symbiotic unions between humans and the animal kingdom" will not only feature entirely new acrobatic feats, but also the circus' most-ever projections, making it a truly immersive experience.

ECHO marks the company's 20th Big Top show and is its first ever to feature six live vocalists as part of its 52-person production.

Though pre-sale tickets are now available for Club Cirque members (if you're interested, you can register for a membership online), general access will be available on September 25.

ECHO will premiere in Toronto on May 8, 2024, running until July 21, 2024 at 2150 Lake Shore Blvd. W.