Daily Hive
Posted 2 hours ago
Toronto-based company known for immersive exhibits files for bankruptcy

Daily Hive
Posted 2 hours ago
The Canadian company best known for its immersive Vincent van Gogh projection exhibits has filed for bankruptcy.

Lighthouse Immersive Inc., which is based in Toronto, filed for Chapter 15 bankruptcy in a Delaware court last week.

This type of filing is meant to "provide effective mechanisms for dealing with insolvency cases involving debtors, assets, claimants and other parties of interests involving more than one country," note the US Courts.

According to its website, Lighthouse Immersive has sold millions of tickets to popular exhibitions, including Immersive Van Gogh, Immersive Frida Khalo, and Immersive Monet, across 21 North American cities.

The exhibits project images onto giant walls in large event spaces, allowing visitors to be "immersed" in the artwork.

The company also recently launched its Immersive Disney Experience in several cities across the US, as well as in London and Toronto in Canada.

Immersive Klimt
