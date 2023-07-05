There's a giant mural made of trash in Toronto

If you happen to take a stroll through Little Portugal in Toronto this week, make sure to pay extra attention to the corner of Dundas Street West and Lisgar Street — where a massive rabbit mural (entirely made of trash) hovers over the intersection.

The mastermind behind the piece is none other than Lisbon-born artist Artur Bordalo, who uses the name Bordalo II in tribute to his grandfather.

you just never know what you are going to see in a walkabout in this city pic.twitter.com/OG6Ft28LjV — Susan Grimbly 🇺🇦 (@sgrimbly) July 2, 2023

According to Bordalo's website, the central theme of his production and art is the excessive production and consumption of stuff, which results in the accumulation of garbage, and, consequently, the destruction of the planet.

Bordalo's "Big Trash Animals" series represents animals — which are built almost exclusively with garbage — on a large scale, inviting us to take a hard look at our own consumerist habits.

the BIA Little Portugal with the official support of Portuguese Embassy, partnering with Café Pessoa – Cultural Strategies, based in Lisbon, invited the artist Bordalo II to take over another Dundas’ West corner. / Objeto de arte do artista Bordalo II no Little Portugal, na… pic.twitter.com/1bFnc6e4p2 — SÉRGIO MOURATO (@OMNITVSergio) June 10, 2023

The series now consists of nearly 200 pieces around the globe and usually depicts native, endangered, or even extinct species.

The production of each piece involves collecting materials, cutting and adapting the collected material, as well as assembling, fixing, and painting the garbage.

Toronto-based non-profit organization, Don't Mess with the Don, generously contributed lots of recycled materials that were included in the piece.

The raw material collection process gives Bordalo a unique look at each city and its waste collection and treatment habits, according to his website.

"The goal is to generate an emotional relationship between these large animals and those who observe them, seeking to promote the questioning of our acts and habits and, who knows, their subsequent transformation and evolution," the artist's website reads.

If you want to observe the meticulously-crafted art piece in person, head down to 1335 Dundas St. W. The mural is located on the side of the building, right next to the TTC bus stop.