Toronto bakery in trouble over controversial mural after inspection

A controversial mural that ruffled many feathers this week in the New Toronto neighbourhood might be removed after a city inspection revealed that the piece violated a municipal code.

The polarizing mural, located at the corner of Lake Shore Boulevard West and Fifth Street on the side of Red Moon Bakery, was condemned by some community residents for "glorifying gun violence."

The mural's centrepiece depicts Punjabi rapper, Shubhedeep Singh Sidhu (better known as Sidhu Moose Wala) holding a gun alongside other rap legends and fictional characters.

The rising rapper moved to Brampton as an international student at Humber College, and was widely credited for opening the door for Punjabi artists into mainstream music. In May 2022, he was fatally shot in India at the age of 28.

The mural also depicts American rappers Tupac Shakur and Biggie Smalls, as well as Al Pacino's character in Scarface, Tony Montana, and Marlon Brandon's character in The Godfather, Vito Corleone.

After receiving multiple complaints about the mural, the city conducted an inspection on July 5, and posted a notice of violation on the bakery's storefront after its findings.

The inspection found that chapter 485 under the municipal code (which deals with graffiti) was contravened, and ordered the business to "remove [the] mural from the west wall of the building."

Compliance with the above is required by Saturday, July 8, according to the notice.

A separate sign on the bakery's storefront says the business is currently "closed due to technical issues" and that they will "be back soon."

The artist behind the mural, who is known to clients as David Ji, told CTV News that he was hired by a friend to paint the piece. According to the artist, the building is home to a Punjabi bakery, and the owner wanted Sidhu Moose Wala to be represented. Other notable figures were included in the mural due to the extra space on the wall.