This new Ontario night walk will take you through a former WWII air training base

A new nighttime art walk is coming to Ontario this June, and it'll take you through Base31, a former WWII air training base located just 2.5 hours from Toronto in Prince Edward County.

Titled Night Watch, this immersive experience will feature light installations along a 2km-long trail.

Base31 was built in 1940 and was once home to the Royal Air Force (RAF) where Canadian, American and British men trained as combat pilots.

The site's since been transformed into a cultural destination, home to galleries, retail stores, concerts, and event venues.

Night Watch walks begin on June 22 and will take place every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday through September beginning at 9 p.m.

Walks will depart every 15 minutes.

Tickets are $39 and can be purchased online.

Night Watch will be located at Base31, 343 County Rd 22 #26 in Picton, Ontario.