Toronto is getting a massive art fair next month

Live music, food, drinks, and tons of art – Toronto will be bustling with up-and-coming independent artists this April for the 16th annual Artist Project.

The Better Living Centre at Exhibition Place will be housing over 250 indie artists and their work this year, and, similar to last year and years prior, you can expect to see every imaginable medium and facet of art explored over the course of three days – fashion shows, aura photography, tarot card readings and anything in between.

If you're looking for something more immersive, the fair will be featuring performance artists and interactive experiences, which is new to the Artist Project this year.

Artists like Dr. Lisa Levy will be offering free "counselling" sessions, and Ryan Bock will be featuring his huge, 12 ft by 12 ft chess set, which you can play for free.

If that's not hands-on enough for you, Vladimir Kanic's living algae sculptures will literally use your breath and convert it into oxygen, creating an art piece that’s extremely memorable while also making a statement on climate change.

The creativity and art even extends to the food you can eat at the fair – food truck Delight Bite will be offering a Koobideh Kebab Taco exclusive to the Artist Project, and Curb Side Dogs will be making three types of hot dogs that combine sweet and savoury in extremely unique ways.

The Artist Project will be held at the Better Living Centre, at 195 Princes’ Blvd.

It will open on Thursday April 13th, and run from Friday April 14th to Sunday April 16th. Tickets for the opening night start at $25, and single-day tickets start from around $20, and can be purchased online.