Someone is taking unreal photos of Toronto from above like you've never seen

Seeing Toronto from a bird's eye view offers a different view on the hustle and bustle down below, and there's someone out there documenting the city this way.

Zeeshan Bana began his photography journey when he was just 19, but now he's taking his skills to new heights, literally, with drone photos of Toronto from above.

He's travelled the world doing freelance photography, working with and learning from different photographers, but has had an on-again-off-again relationship with taking photos until he was inspired again upon moving to Toronto recently.

"In 2020, I got married to a wonderful person and I moved to the beautiful city of Toronto," Bana tells blogTO.

"It was here that I rediscovered my love for photography and started to pursue it once again. I was amazed by the natural beauty of the city and all the incredible opportunities it provided for photographers."

Last December, he started experimenting with drone photography.

"I was fascinated by the unique perspective that a drone can provide and the creative possibilities that come with it. It was a completely new experience for me to capture images from high above, and I found it very exciting to explore new angles and compositions that were not possible before," says Bana.

"It took me some time to get used to flying the drone and learning how to control it effectively, but once I got the hang of it, I started to produce some interesting and beautiful images."

He's now always working to improve his drone photography skills, and has learned some important essentials: making sure the battery is charged and all adjustments are set, flying the drone slowly and smoothly, staying in focus, and carefully planning ahead for a good day, time, location and weather conditions.

"To capture stunning aerial shots, it's important to experiment with different angles and compositions, as well as lighting and shadow effects," says Bana. "After the flight, I review my footage and use editing software to fine-tune the colour, contrast, and other visual elements to enhance the final image."

One of the parts of Toronto where Bana has found unexpected beauty is actually one of Toronto's major highways: the Don Valley Parkway.

"It offers a unique urban landscape that can be captured with striking contrast between the modern architecture of the highway and the natural beauty of the Don River Valley that surrounds it," says Bana.

Recently, he's been shooting at the Scarborough Bluffs, and wants to shoot more photos from above of downtown Toronto, but needs to plan extensively to make sure he's within regulations. He also wants to go back to shooting other cities around the world.

"I find it truly fulfilling to photograph places that are often overlooked in our busy lives, despite their significant beauty and value," says Bana. "Capturing these hidden gems is my way of reminding others to slow down and appreciate the wonders that surround us."